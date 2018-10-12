DETROIT — A nonprofit auto safety group is demanding that Hyundai and Kia recall 2.9 million cars and SUVs due to consumer complaints that they can catch fire.

The Center For Auto Safety says there have been more than 220 complaints to the government since 2010 about fires without collisions and another 200 complaints about melted wires as well as smoke and burning odors.

The complaints involve the 2011 through 2014 Kia Sorento and Optima and the Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe. Also included is the 2010 through 2015 Kia Soul.

The fires are being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of a 2017 probe into Hyundai and Kia engine failures.

Hyundai says it monitors safety concerns and acts quickly to recall defective vehicles. Kia did not immediately comment.