PHILADELPHIA — A boat race that bills itself as the largest high school regatta in the world has been moved from Philadelphia to southern New Jersey because of concerns that recent and upcoming storms could endanger participants.

The 92nd annual Stotesbury Cup Regatta was to be run Friday and Saturday on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, but it will now be held on the Cooper River in Camden County.

Regatta organizers say heavy rains that occurred over the past few days, combined with forecasts calling for even more rain, would cause the Schuylkill to rise to levels that may preclude safe racing.

The annual race attracts thousands of rowers from across the nation and Canada. This year's event has 195 schools entered with 975 boats overall.