A safe was stolen from a Caribou Coffee shop inside Eden Prairie Center, and police are turning to the public for helping in solving the crime.

The safe was taken early in the morning on Nov. 1, police said. The mall’s entrances open at 7 a.m. for walkers, and the coffee shop opens two hours later.

Police released surveillance photos from inside and outside the mall. They show five people they say are suspects and what appears to be some of them loading a safe into a car parked outside.

The Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund is offering the reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

Anyone with a tip can call police at 952-949-6200.