Someone broke into a church just north of the Twin Cities, trashed it inside and fled with a safe, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the crime, which occurred at Long Lake Lutheran Church sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday early in the morning, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators have located DNA and fingerprints” at the scene at 277th Avenue NW., just off Hwy. 47, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

While that is promising evidence for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to dissect, “that processing will take several months, [and] we’re not relying just on that evidence,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

Photos released by the Sheriff’s Office show a busted window on a side door and an office with various items strewn about on the floor.

“We are hoping the offenders confess and make things right,” the Sheriff’s Office posting on Facebook continued.

Anyone who might have information leading to the safe or anyone responsible, authorities in Isanti County want to be called at 763-689-2141 or 763-691-2426.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has an anonymous donor who has put up a reward in hopes of solving the case. The reward’s amount has not been disclosed.