SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State tallied a season-best 21 assists and won its seventh straight home game, getting past Weber State 71-57 on Saturday night.
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa led the Hornets with six assists. Bryce Fowler added five assists.
Ethan Esposito had 17 points and seven rebounds for Sacramento State (10-4, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Joshua Patton added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Jerrick Harding had 19 points for the Wildcats (5-11, 1-4). Tim Fuller and Michal Kozak had 12 points and nine rebounds apiece.
Sacramento State matches up against Northern Colorado on the road on Thursday. Weber State faces Idaho State on the road on Thursday.
