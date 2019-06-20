SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities say a Sacramento police officer has been shot in a possible ambush and a gunman continues to hold off those trying to reach her.
KTXL-TV says a lieutenant is reporting that the officer was responding to a report of shots fired in the North Sacramento neighborhood Wednesday evening when she was hit and is pinned down in the yard of a home.
The Sacramento Bee indicates the officer is in a backyard. There's no word on her condition.
KTXL-TV says other officers were trying to reach her but a man with a rifle is shooting from another home.
Because of the gunman, police are warning residents to stay out of the area near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road.
