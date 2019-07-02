More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Trump takes the stage in North Korea
To what end?
Steve Sack
Edward J. Holland
In our approach to health care, we must not weaponize religious beliefs
It's good that the Trump administration has postponed a rule that would upset the balance between conscience and professional duty.
Editorial
Trump's Fourth: planes, tanks and politics
'We the people' will not be welcome in the VIP seats.
Kayla Shelley
We Minnesota State students were talked down to as our tuition was raised
We weren't looking for a generational debate, but the board of trustees didn't appear to understand the impact.