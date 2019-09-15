More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Sean Spicer, protesters each got their say on campus
Credit Northeastern Illinois University for supporting free expression.
Steve Sack
Bryan Altman
The day my grandfather's synagogue burned
For me and so many, Adas Israel was a labyrinth back to the old country.
Editorial
Why the Fed's 'boneheads' don't just drop rates to zero
Trump argues that it's the way to go, but now is not the time and this is not the place.
Editorial
Trump's theatrics failed on Afghanistan, but he's got the right goal
The withdrawal process needs to resume as long as conditions are met.