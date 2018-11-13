More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
A lesson for all of us from "Saturday Night Live" apology
Comedian's bad joke leads to a show of class and a tribute to heroism.
Charles Lane
The system helped thwart gerrymandering against Democrats
Partisanship in the drawing of legislative maps is real, but it's a problem that's on its way to being cured, without federal courts.
Letters
Readers Write : America's melting pot; no more politics as usual; Jason Lewis; gun legislation; Stan Lee
Diverse people produced a common good, and I'm the lucky one.
Steve Sack
Editorial
Despite summit theatrics, North Korean threat endures
Don't revert to brinkmanship, but rebuild global pressure on Pyongyang.
