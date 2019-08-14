More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Ian Birrell
What I've witnessed in Hong Kong
Protesters are scared but resolute even as a crackdown by China may loom.
David Winston
When we stop talking to one another, democracy dies in silence
My organization asked people whether they keep quiet about their political views online to avoid conflict with friends and family. Almost half said they did.
Doyle McManus
Just say no to Canada's drugs
The Canadians need them. Besides, we ought to be able to solve our cost crisis on our own.
Tom Berkelman, Arne H. Carlson and Janet Entzel
PolyMet mining proposal: Let the sunshine in
State leaders are still sweeping too much of this under the rug.