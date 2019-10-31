More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Vote yes in the St. Paul trash referendum
The city's system needs fixes, but it shouldn't be scrapped.
Robert L. Cassola
Counterpoint: Math staples like calculus still key to modern tasks
Just because a subject has been taught for 50 years doesn't mean it needs to go.
Letters
Readers Write: Lead poisoning, Armenian Genocide recognition, payday lending and the Trump campaign, bag fees
Lead is a dangerous poison. Treat it that way.
Alejandro Baer, Tadeos Barseghyan and Steve Hunegs
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's 'present' vote on recognizing Armenian Genocide is distressing
As leaders of the Armenian and Jewish communities, we regret her decision and the logical fallacy of the explanation of her vote.
James Hovland
Edina schools are under attack. As mayor, I've had enough.
Heading into school board elections, it's getting worse.