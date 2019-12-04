More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Editorial
Treaty-guaranteed whale hunting should go on
The Makah Tribe has complied with years of federal requirements.
Karl W. Smith
The growing economic case for decriminalizing sex work
Evidence shows it leads to drops in rape and female homicide.
Letters
Readers Write: Health care markets, data on mass shooters, pollution in Minnesota lakes
Market-based health care can't make us all healthy.
Editorial
Minnesota joins a legal fight worth having
State is standing up for young people who have been hurt by addictive Juul Labs products.