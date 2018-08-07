More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Faye Flam
The intellect: What if most people actually are above average?
A whole lot of assumptions are wrapped up in that question.
Michael Hiltzik
Trump and the California wildfires: Don't know much about ecology
In a strikingly ignorant tweet, he gets almost everything about the situation wrong.
Mike Rothman
Mike Rothman: I'm ready to protect Minnesotans as attorney general on Day One
'Not on my watch!' will be my guiding principle. Here are the priorities it will apply to.
Editorial
Editorial Board endorsement: DFL's Kelliher in Fifth Congressional District
Depth of experience, accomplishments sets her apart from rest of the field.
Letters
Readers Write: U.S. Senate primary, governor's race, St. Paul City Council's Fourth Ward
Smith's med-tech familiarity is crucial for our state.
