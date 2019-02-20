More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Faced with tough choice on controversial pipeline, Walz punted
If he expects consensus on Enbridge Line 3, he's not likely to get it.
Leonid Bershidsky
The Swiss go against the flow with online voting
Security? Testing starts with an open competition for hackers, with prize money.
Dick Schwartz
Spring. It's coming. Because baseball is.
Even if you don't see it outside your window. Even if baseball isn't your thing.
Letters
Readers Write: Socialism and capitalism, 'conversion therapy,' immigration, borders and assimilation, racism
Focus on the practical, not labels.
Steve Sack
