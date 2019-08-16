More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Israel's miscalculation on Omar and Tlaib
It's largely stayed clear of the partisan divide in the U.S. — until now.
Charles Lane
Would reparations for slavery be constitutional?
The topic has been in the news of late, but decisions in affirmative-action cases before the U.S. Supreme Court suggest an uphill climb.
John Rash
Rash Report: Dissent seen despite rise of autocratic age
In Hong Kong, Moscow and elsewhere, a citizen-led counternarrative, though not yet a counterrevolution, to repressive regimes.
Letters
Readers Write: Mining in northern Minnesota, political change and the Kochs, Omar and Israel, city budgets
Sonny Perdue loves to tout "the process." Sometimes, it spits out a "no."