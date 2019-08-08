More from Star Tribune
Stephen L. Carter
I like my plastic bags — and we don't have the data to say I shouldn't
My state — Connecticut — will be hopping on the ban bandwagon. It would be better for government to educate the public.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Tom Toles on the Constitution's 21st-century efficacy
To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here. To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click…
Noah Feldman
Even extreme speech must remain free speech
Regulating even vile speech will lead to the narrowing of ideas available to all humans.
John Kass
Chicago's gun deaths make poor politics for Democrats
Almost 5 dozen were shot in Chicago last weekend — most of whom were black. But it won't help the party in 2020, so it's ignored.