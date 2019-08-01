More from Star Tribune
Valerie Strauss
Four debates, no questions about K-12 education
It's not for lack of material. At least we can thank one candidate, Michael Bennet, for introducing the topic.
Editorial
Rest but don't stop on long-term care challenges
State's elder care safeguards are an achievement. Hard work is still needed on affordability.
Editorial
Labeling Mitch McConnell as a toady for Russia is ridiculous
Unfairly, the Democratic media quickly picked up #MoscowMitch hashtag.
Seth Mandel
Most of Trump's targets deserve to be defended. Al Sharpton does not.
Trump is known to attack just about anyone. But Sharpton has a history of race-baiting and anti-Semitic incitement.
Brian Boyle
Stop the Marianne Williamson bandwagon right now. Stop it.
We've seen this before. Give her enough shine as a "joke" candidate and soon enough voters will start to buy in.