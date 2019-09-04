More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Brad Tutunjian
Counterpoint: Don't single out natural gas as a problem
It's an essential energy source for Minnesota, and we at CenterPoint are meeting that need while working hard to limit climate impacts.
Editorial
Hong Kong protesters are making a difference
Scrapping extradition bill is a welcome move, but just one of many necessary concessions.
Tim Dufault
Dried-up exports bring Minnesota farmers to breaking point
The Trump administration has tried to downplay this reality.
Letters
Readers Write: Mining in northern Minnesota, discourse and ethical frameworks, Hurricane Dorian, the last gasp of summer
"The process" of building a mine is not designed with protecting wilderness in mind.