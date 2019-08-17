More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Forgetting kids in cars: Nobody is immune, and technology can help
More than 800 children have died in hot vehicles from 1998 to 2019.
Steve Sack
Charles Lane
Would reparations for slavery be constitutional?
The topic has been in the news of late, but decisions in affirmative-action cases before the U.S. Supreme Court suggest an uphill climb.
John Rash
Rash Report: Dissent seen despite rise of autocratic age
In Hong Kong, Moscow and elsewhere, a citizen-led counternarrative, though not yet a counterrevolution, to repressive regimes.