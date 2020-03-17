More from Star Tribune
Could U.S. have moved faster on coronavirus response?
As strain spreads, public deserves answers about testing capabilities.
Noah Feldman
Criminal courts can't pause for pandemics
The right to a speedy court appearance lies very close to the heart of the rule of law. Would videoconferencing satisfy the constitutional standard?
Jared Bernstein
Congress is passing a stimulus bill. We'll need a bigger one almost immediately.
We need to temporarily transfer a lot of money to a lot of households and businesses.
Ryan Demmer and Bob Mullaney
Do not be skeptical of COVID-19 threat
If communities don't act now, the disease could have significant health impacts, even for those who never become infected. Minnesota's health care system has good planning in place, but here are concerns it nonetheless faces.