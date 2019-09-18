More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Southern Minnesota farmers are hurting from tariffs, ethanol waivers
U.S. Rep. Hagedorn and his friend in the White House need to act now.
Michael McGough
Democratic calls to impeach Brett Kavanaugh are irresponsible
They aren't going anywhere, but that's no excuse.
Karen Tumulty
The Kavanaugh fight is over — but it can help us
We need to find out what went wrong in the process so it doesn't happen again.
Paidamoyo Chikate
Freedom to disagree without fear brings hope
On a Minnesota college campus, an immigrant is reminded of why she came to — and stayed in — the United States.
Editorial
Gun sales find an easy path online
U researchers find what appears to be a major loophole on background checks.