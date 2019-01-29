More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Michael Farren and Anne Philpot
Super Bowl's Mercedes-Benz Stadium has that new-subsidy smell
The story in Atlanta is the same as that in most other sports cities. The burden even extends to taxpayers beyond those places, in lost federal revenue.
Jennifer Rubin
The shutdown might have accomplished at least one thing: An antidote
That would be the bipartisan Stop STUPIDITY Act (Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage In The Coming Years).
Editorial
Minnesota moves forward on rape-case reforms
Legislature should make police board's sexual assault rules mandatory statewide.
Editorial
Help for Minnesota's first responders
New law rightly recognizes PTSD as an occupational disease.
