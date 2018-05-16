More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Distracted-driving legislation, Met Council legislation, gun policy and polls, omnibus legislation
Mental obstructions in the road.
Max Boot
Tom Wolfe: America is poorer for the loss of this peerless chronicler
In classics like "Bonfire of the Vanities" and "The Right Stuff," he used his brilliant language skills to paint definitive, indelible portraits.
Editorial
Trump ignores national security concerns with ZTE decision
Chinese company guilty of selling services, equipment to Iran and North Korea.
Megan McArdle
Why half-step drug solution may be all we really want
Allowing Medicare to negotiate prices would come with real costs. Perhaps Americans need to hear the healing magic of "no."
Editorial
Minneapolis should ban tobacco sales to those under 21
Three out of four smokers who start in high school will continue as adults.
