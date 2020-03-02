More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Archbishop's request for clergy not to vote, 2020 presidential race, coronavirus, taxing Social Security
Voting is a constitutional right.
Deborah Levine
The argument for a free or inexpensive coronavirus vaccine
Yes, the potential for profit motivates drug manufactures to develop. It's just not — or shouldn't be — the only consideration.
Carl Goldman
My not-so-bad case of the coronavirus
Here's what my experience has been, from catching the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship to my current quarantine.
Editorial
Put your cellphone down and live a little
Overuse is hurting relationships and causing mental health problems.