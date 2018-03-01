More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Ask the NRA to help with gun violence
The power of its 5 million members should be put to good use.
Steve Sack
Shamus O’Meara
Schools and public safety: Minnesota doesn't have to stoop to arming teachers
We've long embraced sound practices to prepare for emergencies.
Deb Sposito
Schools and public safety: Why I donated to the boy who made the Orono threats
It's a lesson in empathy, forgiveness and understanding autism.
Letters
Readers Write: Airlines, guns and business, the NRA's influence, loss of the Ivey Awards
An off-the-news deduction: Bring Delta back.
