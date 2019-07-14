More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Peter M. Leschak
Why did we go to the moon? Because it was easy.
Apollo 11's giant leap, motivated as it was by the Cold War, was a cakewalk compared with the challenges we face in our era, on our planet.
James Lenz
How we got to the moon? The hard way
Honeywell's diligence about technical quality kept the moonshot on track. Boeing's recent troubles show how times have changed.
Letters
Readers Write: Cars, cows and the climate; immigrants and assimilation of values
We're not buying into a July 7 commentary writer's apologia.
Editorial
Minneapolis officials right to consider a clearer, updated approach to using social media
Like Trump, local officials mustn't block critics from sites used for city business.