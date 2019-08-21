More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Harry Litman
Why Andrew McCabe's complaint about his firing from the FBI is likely to prevail
Rather than relying on broad theories of constitutional abuses, it focuses on procedure.
Chris Stewart and Seth Moulton
Replace suicide hotline with a three-digit dialing code
At the moment, you must dial 1-800-273-8255. If Congress acts on our proposal, that could become 988. Here's why the change is needed.
Thomas L. Friedman
How the Palestinian-Israeli peace process became a farce
No one has a workable plan or reliable partners. Not Jared Kushner. Not the two-state supporters. Not the backers of BDS.
Ishaan Tharoor
Slavery and the '1619 Project': Our history must not be feared
We can always learn more and understand better, but a New York Times report attempting that has drawn out resentment.