Credit Trump for release of American prisoners
But the world should not forget other victims of Kim Jong Un's regime.
R.T. RYBAK
Why Minnesota's 1998 tobacco settlement was a game-changer
For 20 years, it has funded such initiatives as a prevention center and a children's foundation.
Kirk Schneidawind
Editorial counterpoint: School boards are already pretty 'nimble'
Minnesota districts are dealing with a lot more complexities than editorial acknowledged.
Jason Lewis
Editorial counterpoint: Apologists for Met Council are getting desperate
The usual suspects, such as Gov. Dayton and Mayor Frey, are making a last-gasp effort to hang onto power.
