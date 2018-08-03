More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Minnesota Twins' front-office philosophy, races for Hennepin County attorney (general election) and sheriff (primary)
The local baseball club has broken a covenant it made with its fans — and with taxpayers.
Editorial
3-D gun decision is a threat to free speech
The plastic firearms, not software itself, should be regulated by Congress.
Art Cullen
What Iowa has already learned about immigration
Our community and our factories need young workers like Julio. Without them, we'll just fade away. So we would like to tell President Trump a thing or two.
Steve Sack
Editorial
U.S., Iran could both benefit from direct talks
Current hostilities are geopolitically destabilizing.
