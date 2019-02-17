More from Star Tribune
Committee hearing on envoy to Venezuela: The Ilhan-Omar-in-Congress saga continues …
History is complex. People, too. The case against the Fifth District representative's case against Elliott Abrams.
Too many Americans fail to understand the damage done by blackface
About 1 in 3 say its use is always or sometimes acceptable.
Rash Report: 40 years on, Iran's Islamic Revolution still roils
A juxtaposition of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and an Iran-focused Mideast security conference in Warsaw.
