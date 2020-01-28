More from Star Tribune
Paul Krugman
Greta vs. the greedy grifters
The 17-year-old's views are much closer than those of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to the consensus of the economics profession.
Editorial
For Americans to learn the truth, Bolton must testify
Republican senators should uphold the Constitution and do their sworn congressional duty.
Steve Sack
David Johnson
We don't need more mining to have a green, high-tech economy
Copper and nickel is already abundant — and recyclable.
Editorial
The Kobe Bryant community
As with other prominent deaths, tragedy is a shared experience.