Frank Bruni
The case for Pete Buttigieg
The success of his campaign is testament to his knacks for fashioning a message that resonates, delivering it clearly, avoiding unnecessary trouble and mobilizing support.
Michelle Goldberg
The case for Elizabeth Warren
She has an almost supernatural ability to identify problems before anyone else, and to work relentlessly to solve them.
Ross Douthat
The case for Joe Biden
More than the other candidates, he offers the possibility of a calmer presidency, and one less likely to be gridlocked.
Jamelle Bouie
The case for Bernie Sanders
He's removed from Washington in a way that appeals to much of the public. That is, he's electable.