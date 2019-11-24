More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Twin Metals proposal: Not this mine. Not this location.
The proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely unambiguously threatens the waters of the BWCA and beyond. Evidence that regulatory processes can help matters has grown slim.
Editorial
Courses of action: How to protect the Boundary Waters
Leaders in both St. Paul and Washington have options.
Steve Sack
Editorial
Judge comes clean on error with his sense of humor intact
Hey, we all make mistakes, although $107 million is a big one.
Letters
Readers Write: The cost of electricity, fundamentalism, 'Trump-itis,' immigration, China's oppression
Let's use a broader definition of expenses, act accordingly.