WUHAN, China — Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit will play for the Wuhan Open title.
Sabalenka beat Ashleigh Barty 7-6 (2), 6-4 Friday, while Kontaveit defeated Wang Qiang 6-2, 2-1 when the Chinese player retired with a left thigh injury.
"I wanted to hold on game after game, perhaps hoping for a miracle," Wang said. "My physical body couldn't give me a miracle."
