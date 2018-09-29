WUHAN, China — Aryna Sabalenka beat Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 6-3 to win the Wuhan Open title on Saturday.
Sabalenka capitalized on her superior service game in their first meeting, winning 78 percent of first serve points without facing a single break point.
"You're always nervous before the final because it's different," said Sabalenka. "But on the court I was pretty comfortable. I was confident with myself."
The 20-year-old Belarusian now has her second career title in as many months, with her first win coming at New Haven in August. She will move up to a career high No. 16 in the world rankings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Bottas takes pole over Hamilton at Russian GP
Valtteri Bottas beat Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a strategy conundrum for their Mercedes team.
Golf
Column: Ryder Cup's 'Captain America' loses his superpowers
Forget Captain America. Because, as wits on social media were quick to point out, Patrick Reed spent so much time in the water on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup that a better nickname for him would be Aquaman.
Sports
Krunic wins Beijing opener after losing first nine games
Unseeded Aleksandra Krunic made a remarkable comeback to oust sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the first round of the China Open on Saturday.
Golf
The Latest: Europe leads 10-6 heading to Ryder Cup finale
The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):
Vikings
Bucs, Bears in 1st place? Who would have thunk it?
There is no way anyone outside Tampa or Chicago would have predicted the Bucs and Bears would both be in first place when they square…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.