Stocks finished broadly higher on Friday as Wall Street closed out the first quarter with the market's biggest gain in nearly a decade.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is now up 13.1 percent this year, a drastic turnaround for stocks after a jarring 14 percent sell-off in the last three months of 2018.

The market's blockbuster quarter shared the spotlight with Lyft's much-anticipated trading debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The ride-hailing company's shares finished at $78.29, or 8.7 percent above its offering price of $72.

New data pointing to lower inflation and renewed optimism among investors that the trade talks between the U.S. and China are making progress helped drive the rally. Bond yields also continued to rise from recent lows, easing concerns about a drop in long-term yields heading into this week.

"Low interest rates, low inflation, possibly better trade, that's enough here to move the market higher," said Mile Baele, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "It's been some time since we've had some enthusiasm in the IPO market, and that might be helping the markets today as well."

The S&P 500 index gained 18.96 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,834.40. The index also notched a gain for the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 211.22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,928.68. The Nasdaq composite added 60.16 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,729.32. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,539.74.

Major indexes in Europe and Asia closed higher.

The Dow ended the quarter with an 11.2 percent gain, while the Nasdaq is up 16.5 percent. The Russell 2000 is 14.2 percent higher this year.

The U.S. stock market rebounded strongly in the first quarter after closing out 2018 with a steep sell-off. The S&P 500's technology sector powered much of those gains.

The Federal Reserve sparked the rebound by announcing a more patient approach to further interest rate hikes. The move reassured investors, who'd worried that the Fed would continue to raise rates amid signs of a slowing global economy.

Energy futures closed mostly higher. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.4 percent to settle at $60.14 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, closed 0.8 percent higher at $68.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline added 0.8 percent to $1.90 a gallon, heating oil picked up 0.1 percent to $1.97 a gallon and natural gas dropped 1.8 percent to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The dollar rose to 110.80 yen from 110.58 yen on Thursday, while the euro weakened to $1.1214 from $1.1226.

The British pound also fell against the U.S. currency, sliding to $1.3003 from $1.3059, after lawmakers on Friday rejected for the third time Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to leave the European Union.