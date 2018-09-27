The Ryder Cup
Where: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
Course: Le Golf National. Yardage: 7,183. Par: 71
Schedule (TV): Thursday: 10 a.m. (opening ceremony, Golf Channel); Friday: 1 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday: 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel), 2 a.m. to noon (Ch. 11); Sunday: 5 a.m. to noon (Ch. 11)
Format: Two sessions each day Friday and Saturday (foursomes and four-ball); Sunday singles (12 matches)
Defending champion: United States
NOTES
Every American contributed at least one point for the first time since 1975 in a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine in 2016. ... The Americans have not won in Europe since The Belfry in 1993, the same year three of their players on this team were born. ... The U.S. team features nine major champions, the most on any team since continental Europe was included in 1979. ... Tiger Woods is playing in the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012 at Medinah. ... Phil Mickelson is playing in his 12th Ryder Cup, the most of any player on either side since it began in 1927. ... Europe has five rookies, two among the top 15 in the world in Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood. ... Justin Rose is the ninth No. 1 player at the Ryder Cup since 1987. The other four Europeans were Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo and Rory McIlroy twice. Woods was No. 1 four times. ... Alex Noren won it this year, Fleetwood the year before. ... The captains are Thomas Bjorn (Europe) and Jim Furyk (U.S.).
U.S. roster
With career Ryder Cup records
Dustin Johnson
6-5-0
Brooks Koepka
3-1-0
Justin Thomas
0-0-0
Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0
Rickie Fowler
2-4-5
Jordan Spieth
4-3-2
Tiger Woods
13-17-3
Bubba Watson
3-8-0
Patrick Reed
6-1-2
Webb Simpson
2-3-1
Tony Finau
0-0-0
Phil Mickelson
18-20-7
European roster
With career Ryder Cup records
Justin Rose
11-6-2
Francesco Molinari
0-3-2
Rory McIlroy
9-6-4
Jon Rahm
0-0-0
Tommy Fleetwood
0-0-0
Alexander
Noren
0-0-0
Paul
Casey
3-2-4
Henrik Stenson
7-7-2
Tyrrell Hatton
0-0-0
Sergio Garcia
19-11-7
Ian Poulter
12-4-2
Thorbjorn Olesen
0-0-0
ASSOCIATED PRESS
