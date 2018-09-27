The Ryder Cup

Where: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Course: Le Golf National. Yardage: 7,183. Par: 71

Schedule (TV): Thursday: 10 a.m. (opening ceremony, Golf Channel); Friday: 1 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday: 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel), 2 a.m. to noon (Ch. 11); Sunday: 5 a.m. to noon (Ch. 11)

Format: Two sessions each day Friday and Saturday (foursomes and four-ball); Sunday singles (12 matches)

Defending champion: United States

FILE - These 2018 file photos show the members of the European Ryder Cup golf team. They are, top row from left, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy and Franceso Molinari. Bottom row, from left, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Oleson, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson. (AP Photo/File)

NOTES

Every American contributed at least one point for the first time since 1975 in a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine in 2016. ... The Americans have not won in Europe since The Belfry in 1993, the same year three of their players on this team were born. ... The U.S. team features nine major champions, the most on any team since continental Europe was included in 1979. ... Tiger Woods is playing in the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012 at Medinah. ... Phil Mickelson is playing in his 12th Ryder Cup, the most of any player on either side since it began in 1927. ... Europe has five rookies, two among the top 15 in the world in Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood. ... Justin Rose is the ninth No. 1 player at the Ryder Cup since 1987. The other four Europeans were Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo and Rory McIlroy twice. Woods was No. 1 four times. ... Alex Noren won it this year, Fleetwood the year before. ... The captains are Thomas Bjorn (Europe) and Jim Furyk (U.S.).

U.S. roster

With career Ryder Cup records

Dustin Johnson

6-5-0

Brooks Koepka

3-1-0

Justin Thomas

0-0-0

Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0

Rickie Fowler

2-4-5

Jordan Spieth

4-3-2

Tiger Woods

13-17-3

Bubba Watson

3-8-0

Patrick Reed

6-1-2

Webb Simpson

2-3-1

Tony Finau

0-0-0

Phil Mickelson

18-20-7

European roster

With career Ryder Cup records

Justin Rose

11-6-2

Francesco Molinari

0-3-2

Rory McIlroy

9-6-4

Jon Rahm

0-0-0

Tommy Fleetwood

0-0-0

Alexander

Noren

0-0-0

Paul

Casey

3-2-4

Henrik Stenson

7-7-2

Tyrrell Hatton

0-0-0

Sergio Garcia

19-11-7

Ian Poulter

12-4-2

Thorbjorn Olesen

0-0-0

ASSOCIATED PRESS