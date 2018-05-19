TORONTO — Ryan Telfer scored on a volley in the 87th minute to give Toronto FC a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Friday night.
Auro sent a long cross over the Orlando goal, and Telfer hammered the ball home for his first goal in four MLS starts.
Jay Chapman opened the scoring for Toronto (3-6-1) in the 63rd minute, and appeared to make it 2-0 in 72nd, but substitute Tosaint Ricketts's goal was ruled offside after a late flag.
Cristian Higuita tied it for Orlando City (6-4-1) in the 73rd minute. He fired a shot past Alex Bono from just outside the penalty box.
Toronto played without star strikers Sebastian Giovinco (suspension) and Jozy Altidore (foot).
