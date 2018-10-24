What: Wild defenseman Ryan Suter will be the 325th NHL player with 1,000 games when he takes the ice Thursday night against LosAngeles.
The 1,000 club: There are three goaltenders, 108 defensemen and 213 forwards who have been in 1,000 games.
Wild guys: Wild center Eric Staal and four former Wild players — Andrew Brunette, Matt Cullen, Keith Carney and Matt Cooke — have been in 1,000 games.
Points plus: Suter, in his 14th season, is 65th on the NHL scoring list among defensemen with 500 points (77 goals, 423 assists) and has a plus-112 rating in his career. He has played in 457 games for the Wild (39 goals, 223 assists) since signing as a free agent on July 4, 2012.
Ryanized: Suter, 33, is a three-time All-Star and was a Norris Trophy finalist in 2013. Nashville took him seventh overall in the 2003 draft.
Standing on ceremony: The Wild will honor Suter before Saturday's game against Colorado.
Down the line: There have been 18 players with 1,500 NHL games, led by Gordie Howe (1,767). All played at least 20 seasons.
