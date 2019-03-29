– Wild defenseman Ryan Suter wondered if he’d ever be able to walk again.

His right ankle was shattered, the outside of his fibula and talus broken after his foot slammed into the boards last March. It was the type of injury that could have ended his career if he played football, soccer or basketball.

But Suter vowed to return to hockey.

He wanted to participate in training camp when it opened in September and although he questioned if that was a realistic timeline, Suter accomplished the goal and was on the ice for the first day of practice.

It was just the beginning of a remarkable comeback, as Suter’s gone on to appear in every regular-season game for the Wild while logging more minutes than any other player in the league — an impressive response to such a severe setback that Suter has been nominated by the Twin Cities chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which recognizes the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

“I wanted to prove people wrong,” Suter said. “People told me that I couldn’t do it, and that was my motivation.”

Through 77 games, the Wild’s No. 1 defenseman has skated 2,068 minutes, 44 seconds and averaged a league-high 26:52 per game. And that ice time has continued an impactful career with the Wild.

Since recovering from the injury, Suter became just the seventh player in franchise history to tally 300 points with the team. He reached the 30-assist plateau for the 10th time in 14 seasons, and Suter ranks second among active NHL defensemen (457) and second in Wild history (257) in that category.

The 34-year-old appeared in his 1,000th game in October, and that same month he recorded his 500th career point. He’s only the 51st defenseman to achieve both feats.

These are praiseworthy accolades regardless but even more exceptional on the heels of what Suter experienced.

After he was hit into the boards March 31, 2018, against the Dallas Stars, Suter didn’t put any weight on his ankle for the first three months of his recovery. He got around on a knee scooter, and he slept in a recliner for the first month-and-a-half next to a mattress that he could roll onto in the kitchen.

“I couldn’t do anything,” Suter recalled. “My wife was babysitting me and the kids. She had to bring me everything.”

Once he resumed playing, Suter was still struggling. The first four months of the season were a challenge, and he worried he would hurt his back because of how much of his weight he shifted to his left side instead of his right. In between games, he couldn’t walk.

And yet Suter didn’t leave the lineup, getting to the point where he is now feeling 100 percent.

“I was always raised you just battle through it,” Suter said. “Whatever it is, you find a way through it and eventually it’ll get better.”