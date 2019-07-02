Sports reporter Ryan Shaver has announced on social media that he’s starting a new position with Twin Cities Orthopedics as a Digital Video/Social Media Specialist in a few weeks. Shaver said the announcement was "the toughest tweet I've ever had to write."

Growing up as the son of local sportscaster Randy Shaver, all Ryan ever wanted to do was cover sports on television. Just shy of four years ago, he achieved a double dose of that dream by joining Dad, now a KARE 11 anchor, at the Golden Valley-based station, where the two displayed their familial camaraderie when co-hosting “Prep Sports Extra.”



Ryan Shaver married in November and said in the post about his departure that “the TV business makes having a family a challenge and I want to be around as much as possible in the future.” He has also supported his father, who recently turned 60, through two bouts with cancer.