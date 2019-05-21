Ryan Saunders, with family and several Timberwolves in the crowd, was introduced as the head coach of the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Saunders, 33, took over Jan. 6 as interim coach after Tom Thibodeau was fired. New President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas interviewed at least four outside candidates before deciding to retain Saunders — the youngest coach in the NBA — as the permanent coach.

Saunders is the son of former Timberwolves head coach and executive Flip Saunders, who died in 2015.

Among the key takeaways from a Tuesday morning news conference at Target Center:

• Rosas started out the news conference working to dispel any notion that Wolves owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, mandated that he hire Saunders as his head coach. “That couldn’t be any further from the truth,” Rosas said, adding that interviewing outside candidates was part of his due diligence. “We have to maximize our resources in this market.”

• Rosas, 40, was introduced with Saunders as the youngest top executive/coach combination in the NBA. Rosas stressed that he thought Saunders was the best fit in terms of relationships with existing players and his overall approach. ”We want to do things that haven’t been done,” Rosas said, reiterating his mantra of “questioning the norm.”

• ”Today is not about me,” Saunders said. “It’s about the people that have helped get me in this position.” He gave a shout out to “the six incredible women in my life” — his three sisters, his grandma, his mother and his wife, Hayley, who is 38 weeks pregnant. After that, he paused and got choked up while saying, “And I want to make sure I acknowledge my dad, Flip.”

• Asked whether the assistant coaching staff from last year will return, both Saunders and Rosas sidestepped and said they want to bring in the best staff possible.

• Among the Wolves players in attendance: Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Josh Okogie and Tyus Jones. Saunders’ relationships with Towns and Wiggins in particular played a significant role in his hire as permanent coach.

• Rosas: “This is a different market, and we have to win our fans’ trust back.”

• Saunders talked about different defensive schemes he wants to implement, such as more switching and possibly some zones. Rosas indicated he needs to surround Saunders with specific coaches and players to help the Wolves improve on defense. That was an area the Wolves struggled with under Thibodeau and even more so under Saunders.