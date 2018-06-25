Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. will develop the 122-acre former Ford automotive plant in St. Paul.

Ryan announced Monday afternoon that it has been chosen as the developer. It's the latest step toward transforming the 122-acre parcel in the Highland Park neighborhood into a high-density urban village.

In an announcement Monday, Ryan officials said the company "will immediately begin an extensive due diligence period to understand the history and complexities of the site" as well as work with the city on a detailed development plan.

"Ryan is thrilled to be working on the redevelopment of the Ford Site. This is a complex site with considerable history, and the opportunity to help bring it back to life is something we are very excited about," Mike Ryan, market leader for Ryan Companies North region, said in a statement.

"We know this will not be a small undertaking. The City of Saint Paul and numerous stakeholders have invested tremendous energies in re-thinking the site over the past decade, and this gives us a great basis for our work."

"We are getting mobilized but we know we have a lot of research and preparation to do before we have a detailed development plan to present. What is safe to say is that the surrounding neighborhoods, institutions, retail amenities, parks, and access to both downtowns and the airport are exceptional, and adding to them is our overarching priority."

Ryan Companies has developed a number of high profile projects in recent years, including: Downtown East, a $588 million dollar, five-block mixed-use project in Minneapolis next to U.S. Bank Stadium; Marina Heights, the largest office development in Arizona history; Kirkland Urban, a pedestrian-oriented mixed-use office, residential, and retail development that will become the new city center for Kirkland, Wash.

The St. Paul City Council last year approved a master plan for the site, which will include multi-family housing, parks and transit access. The plan has divided residents, some of whom planted bright orange "Stop the Ford Plan" yard signs, and even spawned a petition to put a repeal of the plan on the ballot in 2018.

The property, located off Ford Parkway along the Mississippi River, went on the market in January. Development could begin as soon as 2020, according to a tentative timeline from the city.

City and neighborhood leaders — even those who've expressed skepticism about plans for the Ford site — applauded the choice of a local developer.

"A highly reputable, experienced, local developer is a positive outcome," said Council Member Jane Prince, who was one of two council members to vote against the site plan. "I hope they'll be willing to work closely with the community to create a plan that really works and takes into account the exceptional location on the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area."

Ryan Cos. declined to give any further details about the project. A representative from Ford did not immediately return requests for comment Monday.

The project would be one of the largest Ryan Cos. has worked on, but the company has been a major presence in the local commercial real estate scene, playing major roles in high profile redevelopment projects across the Twin Cities including the W Minneapolis, The Foshay in downtown Minneapolis and Midtown Exchange in south Minneapolis.

Last month, Ryan revealed plans for a 163-apartment complex with coworking and retail space at the site of the O'Gara's restaurant on Snelling and Selby avenues in St. Paul. The firm is in the final planning stages of the development of a 39-story condo tower on the Minneapolis riverfront.

Kathy Carruth, executive director of the Highland District Council, said hours before the announcement that "I'm hoping and praying that it's Ryan Companies. They have good working relationships with others in the community. And just having someobody local, instead of an out-of-town developer is just nigh and day."

Rumors were swirling for months before the announcement Monday, she said, including that the site might be sold to developers from Cleveland or Detroit.

"It makes a huge difference," she said of local developers with a track record for working with the community. "I guess we are all kind of excited to see something happening."