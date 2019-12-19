Ryan Cos., the company leading the massive redevelopment of the former Ford plant in St. Paul, has purchased the property for $61 million, the company announced Thursday.

The 122-acre site was owned for nearly a century by the Ford Motor Co., which manufactured trucks and then cleaned up the pollution after the factory closed in 2011.

Ryan also named a company and two organizations that will develop housing on the site. Weidner Apartment Homes will develop market rate apartments, and has acquired parcels as part of the transaction announced Thursday.

The companies are already partners on a development in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, called the Daymark.

CommonBond Communities and Project for Pride in Living, Inc., will work on the affordable housing element, which must make up 20% of the units created, the company said.

In November, Mayor Melvin Carter announced a final development deal that provides $53 million in public financing for infrastructure. Ryan expects to break ground on the redevelopment in the spring.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

STAFF REPORTS