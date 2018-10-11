Ryan Cos. unveiled plans Wednesday night to transform the former Ford Motor Co. site into a mixed-use “urban village” that promises to be one of St. Paul’s largest redevelopment opportunities in generations.

To achieve that sweeping vision, the Minneapolis developer announced at a public presentation at Highland Park Middle School that it will plant at least 1,000 trees, build bike and pedestrian trails, and set aside more than 50 acres for public-access open space.

About 20 percent of the residential units will be affordable housing, interspersed with apartments, condominiums and senior living communities, Ryan said. The development will also include retail stores and health-care facilities.

“We believe we have struck the right balance of housing types, open space, amenities, shops, affordability and yes, ball fields!” said Mike Ryan, market leader of Ryan’s North Region. “Neighborhoods like this are very rare, and I can’t imagine a location in the state where a new resident would rather live.”

Ryan’s much-anticipated announcement came after months of internal planning and several meetings involving the surrounding neighborhood, all on the heels of a decade of discussions and community meetings that followed Ford’s decision to cease its Highland Park operations.

Ford announced in June that Ryan, a company with a growing portfolio of projects and a reputation for community engagement, would be the developer of the 122-acre site.

For some, the Ford site redevelopment is considered a rare chance for St. Paul to add affordable housing and green amenities in a brand-new, forward-looking neighborhood. Others have pressed for a development that meshes with the character — including traffic and housing density — of the surrounding neighborhood, expressing fears about tall apartment buildings and rush-hour traffic gridlock.

Construction at the property, south of Ford Parkway along the Mississippi River, could begin as soon as 2019, according to a tentative timeline from the city. It is one of Ryan’s largest projects, although the company has played major roles in high-profile local developments including the W Minneapolis-The Foshay in downtown Minneapolis, Midtown Exchange in south Minneapolis, the $588 million Downtown East mixed-use project flanking U.S. Bank Stadium and CHS Field in St. Paul’s Lowertown. Outside Minnesota, Ryan has developed Marina Heights, the largest office development in Arizona history, and Kirkland Urban, a pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use development that will become the new city center for Kirkland, Wash.

The St. Paul City Council last year approved a master plan for the Ford site, complete with zoning for multifamily housing, parks and transit access.