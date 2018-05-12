MILWAUKEE — House Speaker Paul Ryan is coming to bid farewell.

Gov. Scott Walker is asking for another vote.

And the two Republicans running for U.S. Senate are trying to win an endorsement from the party faithful.

Republican activists across the state are gathering Saturday for the annual GOP convention in Milwaukee.

It comes as Ryan is ending his 20-year career in Congress and Walker is running for a third term in November.

State Sen. Leah Vukmir and former Marine Kevin Nicholson are seeking the state party endorsement as they run for a chance to take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The convention will feature speeches from all of them, as well as from other state and federal office holders.

The Democratic convention is in three weeks in Oshkosh.