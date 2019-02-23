Minnesota (17-10, 7-9) vs. Rutgers (12-14, 5-11)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers seeks revenge on Minnesota after dropping the first matchup in Minneapolis. The teams last played each other on Jan. 12, when the Golden Gophers outshot Rutgers from the field 50 percent to 41.8 percent and made 10 more free throws en route to an 18-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Rutgers' Montez Mathis, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson have combined to account for 30 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Scarlet Knights points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Geo Baker has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Rutgers field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Rutgers is 0-12 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 12-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Minnesota's Amir Coffey has attempted 90 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Golden Gophers have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.