Rutgers (18-9, 9-7) vs. Wisconsin (16-10, 9-6)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers goes for the season sweep over Wisconsin after winning the previous matchup in Piscataway. The teams last met on Dec. 11, when the Scarlet Knights shot 46 percent from the field en route to a seven-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Wisconsin has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nate Reuvers, D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Brevin Pritzl have combined to account for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Badgers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Trice has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 66.8 points during those contests. Wisconsin has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 68.2 points while giving up 61.4.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Badgers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Wisconsin has an assist on 49 of 74 field goals (66.2 percent) over its past three contests while Rutgers has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rutgers defense has allowed only 61.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 16th-best mark in the country. The Wisconsin offense has put up just 66.5 points through 26 games (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).