Russian disinformation operations to exploit racial tensions during the 2016 presidential election in the United States found fertile ground in a country where legislators have long sought to suppress the black vote, according to a report released Monday.

The report, "State of Black America," was released by the National Urban League, a civil rights organization based in New York. It underlined the Russian interference in particular but said that black voting rights were under attack from a wide range of actors, including domestic politicians.

In about two dozen states, voting restrictions have gotten worse since 2010 because of changes including new voter identification laws and decisions to limit locations where voters can cast ballots, the report said.

The report's findings on Russian interference drew from academic research and federal investigations to highlight the huge campaign run by a St. Petersburg company called the Internet Research Agency, which deployed thousands of accounts on Facebook and other platforms.

One such account on Twitter, called @WokeLuisa, garnered more than 50,000 followers, and its posts were highlighted by dozens of prominent news outlets, the report said.

The account sought to explicitly and implicitly discourage black voters from going to the polls in an effort to secure Republican victory, even as Russian-backed efforts bolstered white extremism online, said Marc H. Morial, president of the National Urban League.

"It was targeted; it was focused," Morial said. "It's intentionally pouring gasoline on racial division."

The report also outlined domestic efforts to both empower and disenfranchise minority voters.

Citing data compiled by the Brennan Center for Justice, the report said that as of March, more than 40 states had passed or were considering bills expanding access to voting, for instance by easing the voter registration process, expanding early voting and giving voting rights to felons.

But domestic restrictions on voting, the vast majority of which are imposed by Republicans, proliferated in many states, the report found. Such moves reflect rising partisanship, societal shifts toward greater diversity and the weakening of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court in 2013.

Morial said it was not possible to disentangle the Russian interference campaign from other factors that determined black voter turnout in the 2016 election, since both involved racial targeting.

Joel Ford, a former Democratic state senator in North Carolina who was a sponsor of a voter identification bill there, disagreed. "I think that those are two separate issues," he said. "One is something that we as Americans can control through the legislative process, and the other is foreign interference in our elections."

Ford said that as an black man, he was sensitive to discriminatory voter suppression tactics. But he called blanket opposition to voter identification laws "an unnecessary political wedge."

The report featured essays written by authors including scholars, politicians and corporate executives.

It also recommended a number of policy changes, including automatic voter registration, the creation of a national commission to "identify and eliminate foreign interference in the American democratic process," and postelection auditing to compare paper ballots to computerized tabulations.

Morial said he hopes Congress will hold hearings on Russian efforts to target black voters.