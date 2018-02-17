– The Russian hockey team is starting to look a lot more like the Olympic favorite everyone expected it to be.

Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov led the way Friday with a hat trick in an 8-2 rout of Slovenia as the Russians rebounded from a surprising 3-2 loss to Slovakia in their opener.

“We’re the same team as we were in the first game,” said Ilya Kovalchuk, who finished with two goals and an assist. “Just first game we play good first five minutes, today we play all 60, so that was the difference.”

The team, officially competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia, scored twice on the power play after failing to do so in the opening game.

The United States next faces the Russians early Saturday morning (6:10 a.m. CST) in a much anticipated game that could determine who wins the group and advances directly the Olympic quarterfinals.

With three players in their early 20s leading the way — Ryan Donato, Troy Terry and another Wild prospect, Jordan Greenway — the Americans are young and inexperienced but say they aren’t intimidated by the team of Russian athletes that blew out the same Slovenia team the Americans lost to in overtime.

“It’s exciting as opposed to the fear of, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re on the ice with these guys,’ ” coach Tony Granato said after the U.S. beat Slovakia 2-1. “They’ve been in the big situations before.”

Terry, 20, conceded he has to get over the fact that he’s facing Pavel Datysuk, who at 39 is old enough to be his father. Terry has already figured out how he can succeed at the Olympics — using his young legs to generate the speed that not a lot of older players possess — to gain an upper hand.

The United States leads Group B with four points, followed by the Russians and Slovakia with three each and Slovenia with two, and would avoid the qualification round with a regulation victory.

“The college guys that we have on our team have been doing really well, have been pulling their weight,” Greenway said. “We’re just trying to have every impact we can for the team.”

Slovenia was coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Americans but was overmatched on Friday. The Russian win was the largest margin of victory in an Olympic men’s hockey tournament since Canada beat Austria 6-0 in 2014.

“The whole team played great,” Kaprizov said. “Everyone was excellent. But there is room to grow.”

The same is true for the young Americans, who are not just building for this game but the road ahead.

In other early-round games on Friday:

Czech Republic 3, Canada 2 (SO): Jan Kovar scored the game-winner in the first shootout of the Olympic tournament. Dominik Kubalik scored for the Czechs, and Michal Jordan tied the game in regulation in the second period. Mason Raymond and Rene Bourque scored in the first period for Canada, which is now second behind the Czechs in Group A.

Finland 5, Norway 1: Eeli Tolvanen scored twice to set up a Group C showdown with Sweden on Sunday. Norway’s Patrick Thoresen scored an early power-play goal.

Sweden 1, Germany 0: Viktor Stalberg scored on a near-breakaway in the first period, and the goal held up. Germany will play Norway in a matchup of two teams looking for their first win of the tournament.